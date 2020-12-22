Coast suburbs record some of state’s highest rent rises

Active Agents property manager Tara Bradbury said Hervey Bay is still an affordable area to rent. Picture: Stuart Fast

Two Hervey Bay suburbs have recorded some of the greatest increases in rental prices in a 12-month period for regional Queensland.

Corelogic’s Best of the Best 2020 property report showed Dundowran Beach and Torquay listed in the 10 highest rental price changes for houses and units since November 2019.

Active Agents principal leasing agent Tara Bradbury said traditionally, a four-bedroom, two-bathroom family home in Hervey Bay would rent from $420 to $450 a week.

But some are now up to $500 per week.

“I feel at the moment we might have hit the peak of growth. We’re definitely seeing the highest (rental prices) ever,” Mrs Bradbury said.

“But we’ve always still been affordable whether it be if you’re a tenant looking to rent or a property investor.”

According to the report, Dundowran Beach recorded a 13.1 per cent annual change for house rentals to a median rental value of $497 per week.

It was the fifth greatest change in the state behind West Gladstone, Dysart, Telina and Gracemere.

Torquay recorded the second greatest change for units over the past 12 months at 9.6 per cent, bringing the median rental value to $318 per week.

“Even pre-COVID, we’ve certainly seen an increase in change in the rental market in the sense that we’ve had interest in out of town people moving to the area for work opportunities,” Mrs Bradbury said.

She said this Christmas has seen the tightest competition for available rentals Hervey Bay ever experienced.

In the first 15 days of December the boutique real estate leased 10 properties.

“We might usually have one or two move-ins in the week leading up to Christmas, but this year we have six (and) two of them are on Christmas Eve,” she said.

“I’m on the phone to at least five people (daily) looking for somewhere to live.

“Our turnaround times from an exit to an entry has also been the fastest it’s ever been (at) 24 hours.”

Mrs Bradbury said the current housing situation needs to be urgently addressed.

“It’s easy for parliament and state leaders to say owners shouldn’t be increasing their rents, but … the cost of insurance and everything went up because of COVID, and it’s not surprising owners have maximised on the opportunity because they haven’t been able to achieve a normal level of income from their property.”

Further up the road, Woodgate also experienced a 13.1 per cent change in house rental prices with a median rental value of $399.