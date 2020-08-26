Coast supermarkets join renewable revolution

THE sun shines brightly on Fraser Coast Aldi stores, with three stores powered by solar power.

Aldi Hervey Bay, Urangan and Maryborough are part of a bigger national rollout for the supermarket as part of the largest commercial roll out of on-site solar power systems in Australia.

The companies has the target of 100 per cent renewable electricity to power its Australian stores by the end of 2021.

Managing Director of Queensland at ALDI Bronwyn Post said the company was

excited about the role they have played in contributing to a more renewable future.

“It is our hope that we can continue to have a positive impact on the local community and make our customers proud to shop at ALDI,” Ms Post said.

“The stores’ solar generation is part of a substantial and collective effort to reduce our impact on the environment”

The solar rollout will extended to 250 stores by the end of the year with a total of 102,000 solar panels installed.

This prevents 41,000 tonnes of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere every year.

Aldi’s focus on reducing environmental impacts through solar follows actions taken in recent years and has already reduced overall operational emissions by 40 per cent since 2012.