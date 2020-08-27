Coast teen on the path towards golfing glory

GOLF: ALDRIDGE State High School student Lachlan Hancock is well on his way to becoming a professional golfer.

The Year 12 student and Maryborough Golf Club member tied for seventh among 150 competitors at Queensland Men's & Women's Stroke Play & Amateur Championship.

Lachlan has had an impressive rise over the past two years, supported by parents Matt and Tanya.

The young golfer has progressed from Wide Bay to Queensland and Australian championships.

Lachlan is now be taking on the men in various amateur ranks.

Adam Hodgkinson, manager of Aldridge State High School's golf program, said Lachlan's successes included Maryborough Club Champion for 2019 and 2020, and 2019 Queensland State School Boys Champion.

He has been named as one of the top 30 school-aged golfers in Australia

"We just want him to know that we wish him all the best and hope that he continues to inspire many young golfers in the region," Mr Hodgkinson said.

Lachlan is also a member of the Maryborough Golf Club.

Head professional at the club, Kurt Watts, said golf required a high level of commitment and fitness to reach professional levels.

Mr Watts said the club was proud of Lachlan's progress so far.