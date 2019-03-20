Menu
Police are looking for this man in relation to an assault at Schoolies that left a Sunshine Coast man seriously injured.
Police are looking for this man in relation to an assault at Schoolies that left a Sunshine Coast man seriously injured.
Crime

Coast teen suffers brain swelling in brutal king hit attack

Shayla Bulloch
by
20th Mar 2019 9:56 AM | Updated: 9:56 AM
POLICE are looking for the alleged attacker of a Sunshine Coast man who suffered skull fractures, brain swelling and hearing loss from an assault at Schoolies.

On November 23, a 20-year-old Kuluin man was walking along Peninsular Dr with a friend, when he passed two men he didn't know and picked up one of their drinks.

The group argued before one of the men shoved the victim and the other struck him in the back of the head, causing the him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

The alleged offenders fled the scene on foot, last seen running towards Ferny Ave.

The man suffered multiple skull fractures, brain swelling and temporary loss of hearing in one ear.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault - or has any information in regard to the identity of the man pictured in the footage - to come forward.

grevious bodily harm schoolies sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

