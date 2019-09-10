Menu
Crime

Coast teens arrested after allegedly starting fire

by Emily Halloran
10th Sep 2019 12:37 PM
TWO teenage girls have been arrested after allegedly deliberately starting a fire at bushland in the Gold Coast's north this morning.

Firefighters and police were called to Jondaryan Street, near Rockwood Road, at Ormeau about 10.30am.

Fires continue to rage across southeast Queensland.
It is understood one fire truck was tasked to the job and had the fire out within minutes.

Police allege they found two 14-year-old girls hiding in bushland nearby the scene.

They have since been arrested by police and are assisting with questions.

