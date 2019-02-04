Menu
TAKING ON THE STATE: Maryborough's Madeline Kenny is one of six Fraser Coast teenagers who have been selected for the Queensland Boys' and Girls' U15 teams, to compete in April.
Hockey

Coast teens to represent Queensland in National Hockey comp

Blake Antrobus
by
4th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
HOCKEY: WITH numerous accolades under her belt, Madeline Kenny one of dozens of teens doing the Heritage City's hockey scene proud.

Along with six other home-grown talents, she'll soon be out on the field playing amongst the state's best.

Madeline is one of seven Fraser Coast teenagers who have been selected for the Queensland Under-15 Girls' and Boys' Teams.

Tinana's Andie Griffin, Hervey Bay's Andie Staples and Maryborough's Benjamin Redmond, Ryan Wilcox, Daniel Mooney and Annelyse Tevant have all been selected to compete in the teams for the Australian Boy's and Girl's U15 National Championships in April.

It marks a major coup for the junior players, several of whom marched home with the 2018 State Hockey Title during last year's competition.

Madeline herself recently competed in the Indoor National Titles, taking home gold.

"I'm just really excited to play against other states and meet all the other girls,” Madeline told the Chronicle.

"I was so happy when I got the notification that I'd been selected.”

Madeline, who has played hockey for more than 11 years, said she would need to brush up on her fitness and turf training before the competition.

Dad Aaron Kenny said it was a huge achivement for Madeline and the other six players to represent the state.

"Quite a few of those girls who won gold for the Indoor Titles will also be playing, so it would be a huge achivement to replicate that success,” Kenny said.

The juniors will compete in Narellan, NSW from April 8-14.

