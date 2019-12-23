Coast the first to test new ticketing technology

NEW technology is being trialled on buses across Hervey Bay and Maryborough to prepare for Queensland’s Smart Ticketing future for public transport.

All Wide Bay Transit buses now have new ticketing hardware on board as part of equipment trials for TransLink’s statewide Smart Ticketing System.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said customers would see a smaller, sleeker ticketing machine during the Smart Ticketing trial with a more compact printer next to the bus driver that would still print paper tickets.

“This is an exciting first step in testing the technology on the Fraser Coast which will underpin the new statewide ticketing system,” Mr Saunders said.

“This trial is about testing the new driver console equipment as well as real-time functions of the system.

“The real-time functionality allows customers to plan their journeys and check services online, which will begin for Wide Bay Transit buses in the new year.”

Mr Saunders said the state’s $371 million ticketing system would give customers greater choice to pay for their public transport using smart phones, smart watches, bank cards or debit cards.

“It’s wonderful Fraser Coast and Wide Bay Transit are helping shape the new public transport ticketing system for the state,” he said.

Wide Bay Transit Managing Director Murray Priebbenow said the system was an important step forward for public transport in the region and the trials would not impact bus services.

Similar trials are being held elsewhere in the state.