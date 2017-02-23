Coast 'thug' accused of punching man before robbing him

A FRASER Coast magistrate thought a man accused of punching two people before stealing a victim's wallet "was joking" when he applied for bail.

Nathan Edward Levy appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and robbery.

The court heard that on February 17, Mr Levy allegedly punched and robbed a man, before punching another man so hard that it allegedly caused $35,000 worth of damage to the victim's teeth.

Duty lawyer John Hall said his client was seeking to make a bail application, to which Magistrate Graeme Tatnell replied, "you're joking, right?"

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said bail was opposed, and tendered an objection to bail.

Mr Hall said his client was 23-years-old, unemployed and receiving Centrelink.

"My Levy is actively looking for work, and resides with his pregnant girlfriend," Mr Hall said.

He helps his de facto partner pay her rent and has been living on the Fraser Coast for 12 years."

Mr Hall said the defendant had been attending alcohol and drug support services since 2014, and had an assault occasioning grievous bodily harm conviction from an incident in 2014.

Mr Tatnell said he remembered the 2014 incident.

"[It was] a completely unprovoked attack on a taxi driver," he said.

Mr Hall said Mr Levy did not have any other assault charges on his record.

"If Mr Levy is granted bail, he instructs me he won't try to contact or approach the victims," he said.

Mr Tatnell said he found no bail conditions that could protect the community from the defendant, and refused his bail.

"You didn't just [allegedly] just render someone unconscious and steal their wallet, bank card, money and Medicare card, you showed no regret for your actions and punched another guy around the corner," Mr Tatnell said.

"This [allegedly] will cost him $35,000 to fix his teeth.

"You're a thug and you need to sort this out before you are released back into the community."

The matter was adjourned to April 13 for committal hand-up.