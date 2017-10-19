26°
Coast to host international whale conference and summit

A humpback shows off during a whale watching tour.
A humpback shows off during a whale watching tour.
Inge Hansen
by

ALL eyes will be on the Fraser Coast as it hosts the biennial World Whale Conference and Whale Heritage Sites Summit in 2019.

The Fraser Coast's application was granted overnight by the World Cetacean Alliance cementing the deal.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said it was a great opportunity to bring all participants from whale watching and whale conservation groups together on the Fraser Coast.

"Our aim will be to attract 150 conferences attendees with a strong focus on Australian, Asian and South Pacific operators and conservationists to supplement delegates from Europe, South Africa and America," he said.

"The conference has strong scientific and educational themes and we are well placed with world-credentialed speakers and researchers to contribute.

"This will be a prestigious event for the Fraser Coast and will help cement our status as the premier whale watching destination in the South Pacific."

Blue Dolphin Marine Tours owner Peter Lynch attended this year's conference and summit in Durban South Africa on behalf of the local whale watching industry and FCTE to put the Fraser Coast forward to host the 2019 event.

Although a date was not yet set for the conference it was likely to involve a five or six day program towards the end of the whale season.

Workshops, a community day, excursions, a civic event, a two day conference and a two day summit included in the schedule.

<<READ MORE WHALE RELATED STORIES HERE>>

Meanwhile, preparatory work is continuing for the Fraser Coast to be recognised by the World Cetacean Alliance as a Whale Heritage Site to match the UNESCO-recognised Great Sandy Biosphere and World Heritage Listed Fraser Island.

On par with the endeavour is Queensland Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk who said the government would like Hervey Bay to become a world whale reserve during her visit last month.

Mr Simons said FCTE would be seeking confirmation of the Premier's support for both the conference and the Whale Heritage Site application.

Topics:  biennial world whale conference fcevents fcwhatson fraser coast fraser island whale heritage sites summit

Fraser Coast Chronicle
