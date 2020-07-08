Coast to lose yet another bank branch

The ANZ branch in Torquay will close later this month. Photo: File

The ANZ branch in Torquay will close later this month. Photo: File

THE Torquay branch of ANZ will close permanently on July 23.

ANZ District Manager Steven Straub said the use of bank branches has been in decline by 10 per cent annually as customers move to the convenience of online banking.

"We will seek to retain as many staff members as possible through helping them move into a range of new roles across ANZ where possible, either supporting customers in other ways or in nearby branches," Mr Straub said.

The branch was closed in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic but it was believed the closure was temporary.

Mr Straub said ANZ recognised the transition to online banking was more challenging for some customers.

"We are writing to customers personally to let them know how we can work with them on alternative banking methods, including online, telephone and mobile banking," he said.

"For our business customers we have relationship bankers that will continue to visit local businesses at their locations and be available on the phone."

"We remain committed to our customers in the region and will work with them to make this transition as simple as possible," Mr Straub said.

"ANZ will continue to evaluate its branch network to make sure we have the right support for customers where the demand is greatest."

Fraser Coast customers will still be able to bank at the Maryborough and Pialba ANZ branches.

The closure of the Torquay ANZ branch comes after Maryborough's CUA branch announced it would be closing in August.