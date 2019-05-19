Menu
WINNER: AFP Assistant Commissioner Debbie Platz.
WINNER: AFP Assistant Commissioner Debbie Platz.
Crime

Coast top cop picks up national award

19th May 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 12:41 PM
THE Coast's own top cop, Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Debbie Platz, has won a major women's business award.

The Coast-based specialist in crime operations was recognised for her dedication to protecting and caring for the community, and her passion for diversity and inclusion, when she won the 2019 Telstra Australian Business Women's Public Sector and Academia Award.

Ms Platz has been driving a transformation of the culture within the police force.

She also leads a senior women's forum and two development forums for policing jurisdictions.

Ms Platz manages and cares for resourcing in crime operations and looks after resourcing in that area across Australia and overseas.

Ms Platz was appointed to the role in January, 2017, after 31 years in the service.

