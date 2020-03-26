Menu
Mr Martin Simons said businesses related to tourism on the Fraser Coast are going to find it hard to stay in operation during the government closure regulation Photo: Alistair Brightman
Coast tourism not immune to COVID-19

Glen Porteous
26th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
IT IS going to be a pretty rough time ahead Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons warned about the economic fallout from COVID-19.

Mr Simons said businesses related to tourism on the Fraser Coast are going to find it hard to stay in operation during the government closure regulations.

“It’s pretty quiet at the moment and businesses were well booked for the Easter holidays,” Mr Simons.

“However, number one priority is health and if you look at the trends around the world at the moment, it won’t be a short-term fix.”

One of the biggest concerns if the coronavirus lockdown continues from July to October will be the effect on the economically important whale watching season.

“Whale watching has a six or seven million dollars direct injection to the industry here but also the pubs and clubs shutting down has had a big negative affect,” Mr Simons said

