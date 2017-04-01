30°
News

Coast town left without telecommunications after downpour

Eliza Wheeler
| 1st Apr 2017 1:34 PM Updated: 2:02 PM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A FRASER Coast township is without working telecommunications after strong winds and heavy rains hit the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

Burrum Heads has been without internet and landline service, and has had very limited mobile service since Thursday when the wild weather started.

CLICK HERE for more weather stories

Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) chairman Rolf Light said a mobile communications van had been set up at the Burrum Heads community centre for those who needed to access emergency services.

"We've had one lady in a bit of distress… but she's now been assisted," Cr Light said.

"There have been unconfirmed reports [the telecommunications] issue will be fixed by Monday night, but it has not been confirmed yet."

TOP FRASER COAST STORIES:
Woman, 75, killed in horror crash north of Gympie

ROAD CLOSURES: Flood warnings remain for Fraser Coast roads

HAPPY DAYS: Maryborough Fresh and Save finally opens

 Cr Light said the township's lack of communications was a big issue for the LDMG, but crews would continue to keep an eye on the Mary River and Tinana Creek water levels over the weekend.

"Reports are that we're not going to get any significant flooding at all," he said.

"The Local Disaster Management Group will have a debrief on Tuesday."

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, rises are occurring along Tinana Creek but levels are expected to remain below the minor flood level.

The Mary River at Tiaro is sitting below 8m and falling, and is expected to fall below the minor flood level of 6m on Sunday morning.

A warning from the Department of Transport and Main Roads remains in place for the Mungar Rd bridge over the Mary River at Tiaro.

The river level at Maryborough's portside is also falling, and is expected to remain below the minor flood level of 5m throughout Sunday.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  burrum heads cyclone debbie fcweather telecommunications

UPDATE: Woman, 75, killed in horror crash north of Gympie

UPDATE: Woman, 75, killed in horror crash north of Gympie

ONE person has been killed and several other people are being treated at the scene of a horror crash on the Bruce Hwy near Curra.

SMOKE ALARMS: It’s Simple, don’t be a fool in April

PROTECT YOURSELF: Senior firefighters from the Lismore Fire Station – Tommy Day, Greg Marker, Scott Peterson and Erin Rampling – reminding people to change their smoke alarm batteries.

It only takes a few minutes to test an alarm.

UPDATE: Kidd Bridge open after river peak last night

Gympie council workers clearing debri from Kidd Bridge early this morning

Flood water is getting close to Kidd Bridge.

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Your ultimate guide for April

FUN TIMES AHEAD: Jack and Poppy Clews are ready for weeks of fun during the school holidays on the Fraser Coast.

And there's something for the kids just in time for school holidays.

Local Partners

10 ideas of what to do on Fraser Coast this weekend

And there's something for the kids just in time for school holidays.

Planning to host NAIDOC Week events? Grants are available

NAIDOC flag raising and awards ceremony at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre in Hervey Bay - the Aboriginal flag.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Our Language Matters is this year's NAIDOC Week theme.

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Your ultimate guide for April

FUN TIMES AHEAD: Jack and Poppy Clews are ready for weeks of fun during the school holidays on the Fraser Coast.

And there's something for the kids just in time for school holidays.

BIG SCREEN: 6 movies for the kids these school holidays

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

Why not take the kids to the cinema?

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

THE original Mary Poppins herself, Dame Julie Andrews, is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Jen Hawkins backs actor dumped by luxury brand

Former Miss Universe Jenifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins throws support behind actor dumped by luxury brand

BOOKS: Werewolf Tommi Grayson is back in Berlin

Cover art for the book Who's Afraid Too?

"So much of what makes a sequel great is expansion”

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Forthcoming...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Beachfront Luxury Living

3 Volute Way, Burrum Heads 4659

Residential Land This block will not last long 700m2 Absolute stone throw away from ... Forthcoming...

This block will not last long 700m2 Absolute stone throw away from water. Unobstructed views of the beach Best position in town All offers presented prior to...

Lakeside Block 721m2

17 Sirenia Drive, Burrum Heads 4659

Residential Land Enjoy this beautiful lakeside allotment which backs onto the lake. Unobstructed views ... Forthcoming...

Enjoy this beautiful lakeside allotment which backs onto the lake. Unobstructed views from the front , ideal location in a quiet area and an easy walk to the...

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Forthcoming...

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

ONLY METERS FROM WATER

10 Bentwood Street, Burrum Heads 4659

Residential Land 954m2 in a quiet cul-de-sac 2 Blocks from beach in a popular ... Forthcoming...

954m2 in a quiet cul-de-sac 2 Blocks from beach in a popular area Flat,clean and fully fenced. Owner keen to sell so will look at all offers before auction.

DESIGNED FOR LEISURE

170/230 Pulgul Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Forthcoming...

Gated resort style complex Pool, tennis court and gymnasium 3 bedrooms with built-ins Main bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite Open plan living Well equipped...

ROOM TO MOVE!

15 Milo Street, Wondunna 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

Superb Quality Designed Home, Perfect For Spacious Family Living. The home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms + Study. The generously sized main features ensuite and...

When Position Counts

23 Arlington Ct, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 1 Forthcoming...

This beautifully presented 4 bedroom brick and tile home. Ensuite and walk in robe to main bedroom. Single lock up garage Entertainment area Good side access.

Central to Everything!

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 Forthcoming...

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

Crazy good location

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2 flats. High Density Residential...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!