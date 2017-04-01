Coast town left without telecommunications after downpour

A FRASER Coast township is without working telecommunications after strong winds and heavy rains hit the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

Burrum Heads has been without internet and landline service, and has had very limited mobile service since Thursday when the wild weather started.

Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) chairman Rolf Light said a mobile communications van had been set up at the Burrum Heads community centre for those who needed to access emergency services.

"We've had one lady in a bit of distress… but she's now been assisted," Cr Light said.

"There have been unconfirmed reports [the telecommunications] issue will be fixed by Monday night, but it has not been confirmed yet."

Cr Light said the township's lack of communications was a big issue for the LDMG, but crews would continue to keep an eye on the Mary River and Tinana Creek water levels over the weekend.

"Reports are that we're not going to get any significant flooding at all," he said.

"The Local Disaster Management Group will have a debrief on Tuesday."

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, rises are occurring along Tinana Creek but levels are expected to remain below the minor flood level.

The Mary River at Tiaro is sitting below 8m and falling, and is expected to fall below the minor flood level of 6m on Sunday morning.

A warning from the Department of Transport and Main Roads remains in place for the Mungar Rd bridge over the Mary River at Tiaro.

The river level at Maryborough's portside is also falling, and is expected to remain below the minor flood level of 5m throughout Sunday.