Coast truck company chief tests positive for meth

THE owner of a transport company has tested positive for using meth while behind the wheel of a prime mover.

Graeme Leslie Stuckings, 53, pleaded guilty to a series of charges when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week, including driving while a relevant drug is present and unlawful possession of controlled drugs.

The court heard when Stuckings was stopped by police on Mayne St, Tiaro, he tested positive for having meth in his system.

A quantity of medication was also found, for which he had no prescription.

This medication was used to help people stay awake, the court was told.

The court heard that to keep his business alive, Stuckings would need to hire a driver to replace him at a cost of no less than $1500 a week.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said Stuckings was the epitome of a person who could not afford to lose their licence.

Stuckings was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for a month.

“One month will seem like an eternity but if you’re caught driving, the minimum is two years disqualification,” Mr Fowler said.

No convictions were recorded.