Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Coast unit destroyed by fire

by Brianna Morris-Grant
25th Sep 2020 9:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A UNIT has been destroyed and multiple people assessed by paramedics after a Coolangatta unit block fire in the early hours of Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the Coyne Street apartment around 2am to find the unit block already "well involved".

Police confirmed there was a large fire at the rear of the premises, forcing both the unit complex and a neighbouring unit complex in Haig Street to be evacuated.

Crews from both QLD Fire and Emergency Services and NSW Fire were on scene.

The fire was under control by 3.10 and out by 3.30am, leaving one unit destroyed and other units and garages damaged.

Seven people were assessed by paramedics but despite two being treated for minor smoke inhalation all declined transport to hospital.

Fire investigators are expected to arrive on scene today and police investigations are underway.

 

 

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Coast unit destroyed by fire

coolangatta fire gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Second death in weeks at scene of alleged murder

        Premium Content Second death in weeks at scene of alleged murder

        News It’s been an unsettling few weeks for neighbours

        Why two-week wait in quarantine was worth it for newcomers

        Premium Content Why two-week wait in quarantine was worth it for newcomers

        Lifestyle They are among many southerners migrating to the Coast

        ‘Spritely’ 94-year-old recognised for war service

        Premium Content ‘Spritely’ 94-year-old recognised for war service

        News Country town’s walking, talking encyclopaedia honoured