Coast virus cases steady as state tips 1000

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service health practitioners at the Hervey Bay Fever Clinic at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct in Nikenbah. PHOTO: Contributed.

THE Wide Bay’s confirmed tally of COVID-19 cases remains steady at 24.

Queensland Health released its latest statistics related to the pandemic Thursday.

Of the Wide Bay’s confirmed cases, 15 remain active while 9 are classified as recoveries.

Eight cases have been confirmed in Hervey Bay.

No virus-related deaths have been recorded in the Wide Bay region.

Five new cases of the deadly virus have been confirmed across the state, bringing Queensland’s total to 1001.

This came after Wednesday’s figure was revised down from 999 to 996.

Contact tracing for all new cases is underway.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas or been in direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled abroad.

Meanwhile, Queensland Health officials are working with their Western Australia colleagues to bring home more than 200 Queenslanders.

The 242 people had been passengers on the Vasco da Gama cruise ship and were recently released from a quarantine period.

ABC Wide Bay reported Hervey Bay locals were among those stranded.

“In all circumstances, Queensland Health wants to see Queenslanders back on home soil,” a spokesman said.

“The individual states where individuals depart from, following their quarantine period, are responsible for leading repatriation efforts and negotiating with airlines.”