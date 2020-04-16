Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service health practitioners at the Hervey Bay Fever Clinic at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct in Nikenbah. PHOTO: Contributed.
Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service health practitioners at the Hervey Bay Fever Clinic at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct in Nikenbah. PHOTO: Contributed.
News

Coast virus cases steady as state tips 1000

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
16th Apr 2020 1:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Wide Bay’s confirmed tally of COVID-19 cases remains steady at 24.

Queensland Health released its latest statistics related to the pandemic Thursday.

Of the Wide Bay’s confirmed cases, 15 remain active while 9 are classified as recoveries.

Eight cases have been confirmed in Hervey Bay.

No virus-related deaths have been recorded in the Wide Bay region.

Five new cases of the deadly virus have been confirmed across the state, bringing Queensland’s total to 1001.

This came after Wednesday’s figure was revised down from 999 to 996.

Contact tracing for all new cases is underway.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas or been in direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled abroad.

Meanwhile, Queensland Health officials are working with their Western Australia colleagues to bring home more than 200 Queenslanders.

The 242 people had been passengers on the Vasco da Gama cruise ship and were recently released from a quarantine period.

ABC Wide Bay reported Hervey Bay locals were among those stranded.

“In all circumstances, Queensland Health wants to see Queenslanders back on home soil,” a spokesman said.

“The individual states where individuals depart from, following their quarantine period, are responsible for leading repatriation efforts and negotiating with airlines.”

bundaberg bundeberg news coronavirus covid-19 health news hervey bay hervey bay news latest news queensland queensland news wide bay news
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Doing whatever it takes with take away

        premium_icon Doing whatever it takes with take away

        News Echo Alpha Tango doing what ever it takes to stay open during the coronavirus crisis.

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Health Coronavirus, COVID-19: Queensland records five new cases overnight

        Mayor pleads for non-voters to avoid fines

        premium_icon Mayor pleads for non-voters to avoid fines

        News ‘People have enough to worry about right now without worrying about getting a fine...

        Shock figure facing hospitals even before pandemic

        premium_icon Shock figure facing hospitals even before pandemic

        Health Qld emergency departments under pressure before coronavirus pandemic