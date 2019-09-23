Menu
Coast water supplies healthy, but strict restrictions remain

Carlie Walker
by
23rd Sep 2019 3:30 PM
WHILE water supplies on the Fraser Coast remain healthy, the region is still under strict restrictions as dry weather continues.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the region was currently on permanent Level 1 water restrictions and consumption had been increasing due to the dry weather and warm temperatures.

"Wide Bay Water is continually monitoring Fraser Coast water consumption and supply levels which are currently typical of this time of year," he said.

"Residents are encouraged to continue to use their water sustainably to prolong the region's water supply."

Lenthalls Dam, which supplies Hervey Bay, is currently at 77 per cent, while Teddington Weir in Maryborough is at 95 per cent.

Burrum Weir 1 is at 96 per cent and Burrum Weir 2 is at 100 per cent.

drought fccouncil fcwater lenthalls dam teddington weir water
Fraser Coast Chronicle

