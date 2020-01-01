Menu
Jessica Willetts and Ashley Miller from Kawungan – a son Jax Cameron born on New Year’s Day weighing 8 lbs 8 ozs (3870g). Second child. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Coast welcomes first babies of the new year

Carlie Walker
1st Jan 2020 4:00 PM
THE first Fraser Coast babies of the new year have been welcomed at Hervey Bay Hospital.

Jessica Willetts celebrated the birth of her son, Jax Miller, after waiting nine days for him to make his appearance.

Jax was due just before Christmas and, with family gathered round, Jessica was looking forward to welcoming her second child.

But Jax had other ideas.

As the wait for him to arrive continued, Jessica was told she would be induced on January 1, leaving her excited to be delivering one of the first babies of the new year.

Angelina Blackwood also welcomed her baby yesterday.

Little Mia made a surprise early appearance in the early hours of the morning.

She wasn’t due until January 7, but she was in a rush to arrive.

Mia has also been welcomed by her three siblings

