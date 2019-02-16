Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Sunshine Coast woman was killed when the motorbike she was riding collided with a cattle truck.
A Sunshine Coast woman was killed when the motorbike she was riding collided with a cattle truck. Jordan Phillip
Crime

Coast woman killed as motorbike and cattle truck collide

16th Feb 2019 7:15 AM | Updated: 8:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUNSHINE Coast woman has been killed in a horrific crash when the motorbike she was riding smashed into a cattle truck on the highway.

The 49-year-old from Ilkley died at the scene of the crash, which occured at 3.20pm yesterday on the D'Aguilar Hwy south-west of Kilcoy at Woolmar.

Police believe the woman may have been attempting to overtake the truck when the crash occurred.

The 58-year-old truck driver was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

editors picks fatal crash forensic crash unit ilkey sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    WE HAVE KICK OFF: Sports Precinct officially opens today

    premium_icon WE HAVE KICK OFF: Sports Precinct officially opens today

    News With the first stage of the ambitious Sports Precinct now complete, these athleteswill be among the first to play on the premier sport grounds from today

    Man brutally attacks 18-year-old girlfriend

    premium_icon Man brutally attacks 18-year-old girlfriend

    Crime This week he was sentenced in Hervey Bay District Court.