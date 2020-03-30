Coast youth groups turn to phones, social media to support kids

Youth groups across the Fraser Coast are turning to social media and mobile contact to stay in touch as COVID-19 restrictions tighten.

YOUTH groups have turned to social media and phone check-ins to make sure kids are kept occupied as social distancing rules continue.

Parks, playgrounds and skate parks have been closed in a bid to stop young people from breaking lockdown regulations during the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, the council filled the Torquay Rd Skate Park with sand to deter skaters from breaking distancing rules.

Dan Cochrane, volunteer youth director at Hervey Bay Baptist Church, said the kids he had spoken to were staying positive and following the rules.

With gatherings limited to only two people, Mr Cochrane said youth leaders at the church had started using Instagram live feeds and phoning individual children to stay in touch with them during isolation.

Mr Cochrane said it was a “testing time” for kids who were dependent on spending time together.

“Time will be the great test of all things, in regards to how long we have to do this,” Mr Cochrane said.

“We also want to make sure teens have support from home.”