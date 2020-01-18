Coasters ready to bounce opposition in wheelchair basketball comp

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL: The Fraser Coasters wheelchair basketball team roll into the Sunshine Coast today to partake in a three day carnival to be hosted by the Suncoast Spinners.

The team will compete in the B grade competition against teams from Gold Coast, Rockhampton and the Sunshine Coast.

This competition is the next step in the growth of the Fraser Coast team with five players playing their first mult-day carnival. The Fraser Coast team will field the strongest team in the B division.

Coach Michael Oxley believes it bodes well for the growth of the sport on the Fraser Coast.

“This is the first time that we have entered a tournament and will not have to rely on players from other regions,” Oxley said.

Queensland selectors will be at the tournament to run their eye over players for inclusion in the State team to play later in the year.

“We have some players that they will look at over the carnival,” he said.

It will be a tough hitout for the team having to play five games today followed by a further three on Saturday before semi-finals and finals to be held on Sunday.

The Chronicle will provide a wrap-up of the tournament in next Tuesday’s paper.