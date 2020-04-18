Menu
Natalie Sell - CEO Simple Solutions.Photo: Alistair Brightman
JOBS: One of Coast’s biggest growth industries needs you

Stuart Fast
18th Apr 2020 12:00 PM

THE health industry is still going strong during the coronavirus crisis and there are job opportunities to be had. 

Simple Solutions is an NDIS provider and training organiser for aged-care and disability services.

Business owner Natalie Sell has two job opportunities for the right applicants.

Ms Sell said she had two care positions for a client for men who are non-smokers, available to work all week, including weekends for eight-hour shifts.

Applicants must have a valid blue and yellow card, a driver's licence and a clear criminal history.

She said experience was recommended but the organisation would train the right person for the job.

The training would result in the applicant receiving a Certificate Three in Individual Support.

Ms Sell said the health ­industry offered a constant stream of work for the right employees.

Even in these times of crisis the industry was still strong with extra precautions and was incredibly rewarding, she said.

To apply send a resume and cover letter to: carlie@simplesolution.com.au

