Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

The Coast's biggest sporting events to come in 2018

Matthew McInerney
by
7th Jun 2018 8:33 AM | Updated: 8:33 AM

HALF of the year is in the history books but there are plenty of sports events left to excite Fraser Coast fans.

Rodeos, superboats, grand finals, multisport and world class sailing are still to come as 2018 barrels into the second half of the year.

Some of the biggest equestrian events are still to come, as is arguably the biggest event on the calendar, the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup.

This calendar includes major events and grand finals. If we've missed yours, send an email with the date, time and location to sport@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

Click here to check out the biggest sporting events left on the Fraser Coast calendar

fcevents fcsport fctourism
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bay chef faces deportation over English test

    premium_icon Bay chef faces deportation over English test

    Business You may not have met him in person, but chances are, you love his food

    How law changes could force Bay chef back to Italy

    premium_icon How law changes could force Bay chef back to Italy

    News The regulations require stricter testing

    EXPOSED: Sex predator targets random women of all ages

    premium_icon EXPOSED: Sex predator targets random women of all ages

    News The exhibitionist masturbates in front of strangers

    Father and Bay worker exposed as Centrelink fraudster

    premium_icon Father and Bay worker exposed as Centrelink fraudster

    News Police received a 'tip off' about his behaviour in November 2016.

    Local Partners