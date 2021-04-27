Coast’s business and tourism awards to make comeback

Entering its ninth year, the annual awards provide an opportunity for business and tourism enterprises to be recognised as the most successful on the Fraser Coast.

Entering its ninth year, the annual awards provide an opportunity for business and tourism enterprises to be recognised as the most successful on the Fraser Coast.

Forced into hiatus by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards are set to return with a bang this year following a challenging 12 months.

The awards will be held on November 5 at the Beach House Hotel, with nominations now open.

Martin Simons, General Manager for Fraser Coast Tourism and Events said the awards were an opportunity for businesses to measure themselves against their direct competitors and be recognised for excellence among industry peers.

“The process of application was also a good discipline for a business enterprise as it required owners and managers to question the track they were on and review success factors guiding the organisation,” he said

“The awards provided strong marketing and profile building opportunities and being selected in the final three nominations proceeding to judging was success in itself.

“With the awards cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID restrictions, 2021 was an important year for the region to get behind the awards and show the rest of Queensland that the Fraser Coast was a vibrant region where business success was recognised and celebrated.”

The awards evening also recognises business innovation and encourages young achievers to network with their peers.

Applications will be sought in 25 award categories ranging from tourism, healthcare, manufacturing, customer service, non-profit, retail and more.

A minimum of three submissions will be required for a category to proceed.

The most prestigious awards including the Chamber’s award for economic contribution, the John Craig-Gardiner Memorial award, the Con Souvlis Young Achiever of the Year and Best Fraser Coast Business will be presented again this year.

Entries are expected to close on September 6.

Click here for information regarding categories, event details and to submit your application.

Originally published as Coast’s business and tourism awards to make comeback