Coast’s housing crisis: “It’s only getting worse”.

Independent candidate for Hervey Bay Stuart Taylor has outlined his plans to tackle Hervey Bay’s housing crisis. Photo: Generic

Independent candidate for Hervey Bay Stuart Taylor has outlined his plans to tackle Hervey Bay’s housing crisis. Photo: Generic

INDEPENDENT candidate for Hervey Bay Stuart Taylor is calling on the State Government to address the growing issue of housing shortages in the electorate.

“Unfortunately, we have an under supply of affordable residential housing here in Hervey Bay and it’s only getting worse,” Mr Taylor said.

Independent candidate Stuart Taylor.

“This isn’t just about putting a roof over people’s heads. Having a place to call home is central to people’s health, education, employment, economic and social participation outcomes.”

“Safe, secure and affordable housing is under significant strain in Hervey Bay. What we are seeing are escalating housing costs, widespread mortgage stress, long social housing waitlists and increasing homelessness.”

Mr Taylor said that if elected, he would be committed to working closely with the State Government, community and industry leaders to deliver on a secure and affordable housing strategy for Hervey Bay.

Active Agents Principal Leasing Agent Tara Bradbury recognised housing had been an issue for the electorate and COVID had only exacerbated the issue.

Ms Bradbury said the pandemic had made people move to the area for work or to be closer to family during these tough times.

She received three to five calls per day from people looking for property, and said earlier in the year, cheaper rental properties were attracting more than 15 applicants.

“It’s tricky to fix … whoever is elected needs to take time to engage with agents and take stock of the situation and take steps to reduce the impact,” Ms Bradbury said.

“Its not going to be solved overnight, but it is better to take steps now to improve it.”