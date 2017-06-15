Coast's min. temperatures set to change over next week

Conditions are set to clear up over the Fraser Coast.

THE Fraser Coast has shivered its way through the start of winter, but temperatures are expected aren't expected to stay cold for long.

Showers have been predicted for Wednesday, but the Fraser Coast is likely to receive a mere 1-2mm over the next two days, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

A BOM spokesman said the Fraser Coast could expect its highest chance of falls for the week today.

"By Friday, it will just be a few showers off the coast of Fraser Island," the spokseman said.

"The difference today is we have a surface trough leading to rainy weather conditions."

Temperatures were slightly above average for the Fraser Coast, with both cities hitting double digits over the last few days.

"Cloud covering in the south-east acts as a blanket, so overnight temperatures effectively can't escape into space," the BOM spokesman said.

Despite tops of about 24 degrees predicted for Hervey Bay over the next week, minimum temperatures are expected to remain near the double-digit mark until next Wednesday, averaging about 13-14 degrees.

Maryborough's temperatures are set to drop by next Wednesday, with minimums of 9 degrees predicted.