Coast's new shopping, cinema, complex enters next stage

An artist's impression of the cinema and office complex to be located on Bay Dr, Urraween.

HERVEY Bay's new $60 million complex will include a multi-storey office block, including a roof deck, along with an underground carpark, two retail areas and a cinema.

To be located opposite Stockland Hervey Bay and next door to the Chronicle building, the cineplex plan was unveiled by Fraser Coast Regional Council in December.

DEVELOPMENT: Get real-time alerts about Fraser Coast developments. Click here then FOLLOW TOPIC.

Planning and infrastructure councillor Denis Chapman said it would be a great development.

An artist's impression of the cinema and office complex to be located on Bay Dr, Urraween. Peddle Thorp Architects

"It's another Lego block within the building of the Fraser Coast. When we put a new block in, it builds the region up and makes the Fraser Coast a better place to live," he said.

The public comment opened Thursday, May 11, and will be remain open until June 1.

What do you think of the plan? Tell us in the comments or click here to send us an email.