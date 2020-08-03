Coast’s peak property powerhouse chooses chiefs

Glen Winney (Mging Dir. Win Construction) at Villas on Main building site in Urraween.Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE region's peak property group has chosen its team to advocate for and lead the industry through the post-COVID-19 recovery and beyond.

Twelve months on from its inception, the Fraser Coast Property Industry Association is 70 members strong and has a seat at the decision-making table on many of the issues which will help shape the region's future.

At its recent annual general meeting, high-profile developer and long-time local Glen Winney was once again voted in as president.

He is joined by vice president David Buckley, treasurer Tim Powers and secretary Margaret Armstrong.

Founding member Bruce Sprake is retiring from the committee and Mr Winney thanked him for his "invaluable contribution".

Maryborough identity Tony Nioa will sit on the committee along with Fraser Coast REIQ chair Kim Carter, Kane Macready, Ward Veitch, Peter Smith and Nicki Wellings.

"The first year has been extremely successful with a growing membership base, advocating for the property industry, entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with Fraser Coast Regional Council, conducting several industry and educational workshops for members and sitting on COVID-19 recovery groups to make sure the Fraser Coast economy recovers from this pandemic," Mr Winney said.

"Our aim in the coming 12 months is to grow our membership even further and be a voice for our broader industry.

"We will achieve this by really delving into policy issues which will affect the future of the Fraser Coast over the next 20 years."

The committee also has a goal to assist and educate its members and "lift the level of professionalism and standard in our field".

One of the first members-only events will be a four hour Michael Matusik Master Class Workshop.

Mr Winney said this was a "fabulous opportunity to learn from one of the best in business".

"FCPIA is very positive about the local property industry, our economy and growth coming out of COVID-19," he said.