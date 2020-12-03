Coast’s pilot jobs committee gets green light to continue

ONGOING funding from the state budget that will consolidate regional jobs committees and expand the program has been welcomed by Jobs Fraser Coast.

“On December 1, the Queensland Budget was announced with a strong focus on building skills for Queensland’s future which includes funding for local committees that can tailor solutions for specific local workforce issues and opportunities,” Jobs Fraser Coast chairman Scott Rowe said.

Mr Rowe congratulated Di Farmer on her appointment as Minister Employment

and Small Business and Minister Training and Skills in the re-elected Palaszczuk Labor Government and thanked outgoing Minister Shannon Fentiman for her vision in establishing Regional Jobs Committees.

“The state government has committed $4 million in this week’s budget for the ongoing support and operation for existing regional jobs committees and the creation of new ones,” Mr Rowe said.

“Jobs Fraser Coast was the pilot regional jobs committee established more than two years ago and we are pleased to be funded to continue our work of connecting industry with the workforce and assisting the government to overcome the challenges of unemployment and barriers to training and skills development.

“Our board are all volunteers who boast a wealth of experience across their representative industries and organisations and are dedicated to working in collaboration to deliver local solutions to local problems.”

Mr Rowe further welcomed funding for the Fraser Coast region which included:

$1.2 million for Nursing and Allied Health upgrades at Hervey Bay TAFE campus in 2021/2022.

$948 Million in productivity enhancing infrastructure and capital works – creating an estimated 3400 jobs.

$64.6 million to maintain, improve and update schools in the region.

26.2 million to support the delivery of job-creating new infrastructure, maintenance, or minor works as part of the economic recovery plan.

$44.3 million allocated to 28 projects within the Wide Bay region to assist local councils to deliver critical infrastructure and support 436 jobs during construction.