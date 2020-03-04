REVEALED: How much your land is worth

LAND CHANGES: Rural hinterland properties in the Fraser Coast increased, the latest land valuations reveal.

LAND CHANGES: Rural hinterland properties in the Fraser Coast increased, the latest land valuations reveal.

STRONG demand for hinterland properties has contributed to a rise in the Fraser Coast's land values.

The latest land valuations, released today, reveal the region's land values have increased by 6.9 per cent since 2018.

Land values in Dundowran Beach jumped by $50,000 - a 28.6 per cent change in median value.

Properties in Island Plantation, Bidwill, Burrum Heads and Boompa had some of the highest changes in median values.

Local valuer Darryl Gaedtke said the Fraser Coast's changes indicated people were looking for a change in lifestyle.

"The most significant change across the region for this annual valuation was an increase in the farming land across the board," Mr said.

"We've seen contiuning good commodity prices, especially in the cattle grazing sector, low interest rates and purchasers looking for good, quality land for horticultural activity."

While interest in rural land has surged, values in retail and commercial sectors remained unchanged. Mr Gaedtke said subdued economic conditions was to blame for the lack of change.

Land values for coastal centres and multi-residential areas had minor changes.

Queensland's Valuer-General Neil Bray said while overall land values had increased, some areas had not changed.

"The major urban centre of Hervey Bay has experienced minor increases to esplanade and beachside properties, while most other residential areas are generally static," Mr Bray said.

"Residential, commercial and industrial values in Maryborough and most hinterland centres have generally remained static."

Landowners can lodge an objection to valuations by May 5 at qld.gov.au/environment/land/title/valuation/objections/lodge-objections.