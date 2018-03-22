Coast's superfish stuns at state school swimming titles

FIVE GOLDS: Hervey Bay's Keith Ashcroft is one of three local state representatives.

FIVE GOLDS: Hervey Bay's Keith Ashcroft is one of three local state representatives. Valerie Horton

SWIMMING: The superfish has done it again.

Young gun Keith Ashcroft turned heads when he won gold and silver medals at the Queensland Sprint Titles a month ago, but the 11-year-old Hervey Bay Swim Club member has seriously outdone himself this week.

Ashcroft won five gold medals at the Queensland School Sport 11-12yrs Swimming Championships at Chandler, at which the junior star is one of 14 athletes representing the Wide Bay team.

He, along with fellow Hervey Bay swimmers Alix Woods and Xavier Metcalfe, have earned the opportunity to represent Queensland at the School Sport Australia 10-19yrs Swimming Championships, which will be held at the Doone Kennedy Hobart Aquatic Centre in July. The QSS 13-19yrs Swimming Championships ends tomorrow.