Coats family go back three generations to honour service

Anzac Day main service in Hervey Bay - Sue and Bruce Coats from Hervey Bay with son Ben and granddaughter Georgia from Gladstone.

FOR the Coats family, Anzac Day is always celebrated with the family. But this year it was a family reuinion through three different generations of soldiers.

The trio appeared at the Hervey Bay Parade on Wednesday wearing their different sets of medals, with Bruce Coats showing off his Australian Service and Vietnam Campaign medals, and Ben Coats showing off medals worn by his grandfather in World War 2.

"We're representing a number of generations of people that fought during the second World War. I fought in Vietnam as a 17-year-old,” Bruce said.

"Anzac Day means remembering people that I've lost; I lost my brother, my good mates from high school, and my father's gone. It brings it all home to you, what it's all about and the people that served their country.”

But young Georgia wore hers the proudest, showing off her great-grandfather's medals from Africa, the Middle East and New Guinea.

An earlier visit to a war cemetery to visit Bruce's brother saw her remove her necklace and place it on the grave - a move her dad Ben called "special.”

Ben said it was a special day for the family, and an opporutnity to "think back to all the sacrifices the relatives have made over the years.”

"It's very important that we take some time to reflect on that, and make sure the younger generation knows about it as well,” he said.