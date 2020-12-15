Drugs found in teen’s system after running car off Warrego

A CAMPING trip gone wrong led to an 18-year-old man running his car off the Warrego Highway and the discovery of several drugs in the Hello Fresh worker's system.

Mark Rowley pleaded guilty in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday after he was charged in July with two offences, which were driving under the influence of drugs and driving without due care and attention.

Police prosecutor senior Sergeant Al Windsor said Rowley ran his car off the road at 2.40am on July 9, when he was travelling east on the Warrego Highway.

Rowley's Nissan X-Trail left the road and entered the median strip after losing traction and rolled through 30 meters of vegetation before coming to a standstill on the western lanes of the highway, Sergeant Windsor said.

Paramedics transported Rowley to the Toowoomba Base Hospital where a specimen of blood was conveyed for analysis.

Sergeant Windsor said a cocktail of drugs was present in Rowley's system, including MDMA, MDA and Ondansetron.

Police questioned Rowley who said he felt faint and like he was falling asleep before he ran off the road.

During the interview, Rowley said he had not slept for 48 hours at the time, and before that had only slept for four to five hours.

Duty lawyer James Ryan said the 18-year-old was on a camping trip with friends when he saw his girlfriend cheat on him, in front of him, and he drove off in anger.

Mr Ryan said his client knew he was lucky to not have injured himself or others during the incident and that his car had been written off.

Magistrate Lee handed down a 12-month disqualification from driving and fined Rowley $1500.

The conviction was recorded.