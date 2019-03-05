CODE CAMP: Coast kids learn to build computer games

JOIN IN: Organisers behind the popular Code Camp are encouraging more girls to get involved.

AS coding becomes as crucial to learning as English or maths, it's important for kids to practice their skills.

That's why Code Camp, a two-day event aimed at primary school-aged kids is coming to Hervey Bay next month.

Co-founder Ben Levi said he was excited by how the program could help schools integrate coding into the classroom.

"Digital technologies are now a compulsory part of the national school curriculum so schools are having to adopt new programs related to coding into their lesson plans,” he said.

"There has been a big surge in teachers taking our professional development courses so that they're equipped to teach these new subject to students.”

Code Camp community relations manager Briana Ranieri said students from across the region could join in, with kids as young as 5 learning how to code.

"It's a valuable skill, especially with how the world is evolving,” Ms Ranieri said.

"It's so much fun and students can continue coding at home.”

During the camp, students get the chance to build an app, build a computer game and learn other skills.

Many of the students were community-minded when it came to this endeavour.

One 10-year-old girl built an app that instructs people how to do CPR, while another young girl, whose father was a smoker, built a website with facts and tips on how to quit smoking.

"It's awesome to see what they can come up with,” Ms Ranieri said.

One of the main aims of organisers is encouraging more girls to come along to camp.

"We want to encourage more girls to take up coding at a young age,” she said.

In the early days, about 30 per cent of participants at the camp were girls, but that figure has steadily risen to 40 per cent.

"We hope to get it to 50-50,” Ms Ranieri said.

"A lot of girls are really good it it, it's a creative thing.”

The camp will be held at St James Lutheran College on April 9 and 10.

It will be held from 9am to 3pm each day.

The cost of the camp is $239.