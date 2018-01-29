Coding the latest language taught at school

JOSHUA Reid can speak three languages - Visual Basic, HTML and, of course, English.

Joshua is one of many students at Maryborough State High School testing out the new national Digital Technologies Curriculum.

Maryborough High is just one of a few high schools in the North Coast region to be a part of the launch.

Coding is just like a foreign language only more technical.

The subject is taught in lieu of the Language Other Than English class.

Although coding may sound complex, for Joshua, it's easy with the most satisfying part, the end result.

"It's the struggle and then having it work in the end," he said.

"Having so many failed attempts and then having that one glowing moment where you're like 'yes, I've done it'."

As of this year, students from Prep to Year 10 will learn compulsory coding and robotics after it was made compulsory by the Queensland Government in a bid to equip students with skills they will need in the future.

Student Engagement Head of Department, Deb Smith said coding was future-focused, allowing teachers to prepare students for "the way the world is going".

Schools coding program - Josh Reid, year 8 at Maryborough State High. Alistair Brightman

"It's giving them the skills for jobs which don't exist yet," she said.

"Coding is where everything is headed and it gives young people a head start."

It's not just students learning the coding process but teachers too with Mrs Smith saying it was tough but achievable.

"It's tough at first to learn especially not being as young as these kids so it took me a while to get my head around it," she said.

"It's very logical and that makes it really easy once you get an understanding of how coding actually works."

They system has got the tick of approval from the Fraser Coast's very own coding extraordinaire Ann Moffatt.

Ms Moffatt has worked with computers, cracking codes and creating programs since the late 1950s.

"It teaches them algorithmic thinking," she said.

"It teaches them if they want to develop a game or an app, you have to do things in a certain order and done at a certain time in a certain order.

"It's defining the logic of a task and turning it into a language a computer can understand."

As for Joshua, he's happy to be getting a head start in skills he will need for his desired future career - a technician.

"I want to be a technician because then I can help others do their jobs as well," he said.