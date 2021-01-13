Cody’s sister spills on Miley relationship

Alli Simpson has opened up about her brother's high-profile relationship with Miley Cyrus.

Alli, who yesterday was unveiled as the latest I'm a Celeb contestant, was quizzed about Miley by fellow camp mate, Toni Pearen.

"I'm a protective sister but I also met her a bunch of times and she's been nothing but beautiful to me," Alli said.

Cody and Miley split last August after 10 months of dating.

Alli Simpson.

Cody and Alli. Picture by Damian Shaw

"I'm not going to judge on what I read or see," Alli continued. "I'm only going to go off what Cody says and he loved what they had."

Alli, 22, added that Miley and Cody hated the fact their relationship was often the subject of gossip magazines.

"They used to get so annoyed," she said. "It got to the point where they were like, 'we just can't look at it anymore.'"

I'm a Celeb contestant Grant Denyer asked Alli if Miley and Cody were in a "real relationship" or if it was "just a bit of fun".

"Um, it was a real relationship, definitely a real relationship," Alli replied. "They were serious.

"They were practically living together during COVID because they started dating and then two months later it was lockdown."

Miley Cyrus gives Cody Simpson a racy haircut. Picture: Instagram

Alli visited the couple in LA last March and said: "She's super fun. We were playing music, watching a lot of reality TV.

"Cody never watches reality TV and since COVID happened he's like, 'I love it!' They were just binge watching it all."

Denyer asked Alli if Cody would be watching I'm a Celeb given she's on it, to which she replied, "Yeah, he'll watch this one, he'll watch it just to laugh at me".

MILEY AND CODY'S SPLIT

Miley confirmed she had split from Cody in an Instagram Live last August.

"A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me and control my narrative, and I'm just not accepting that," she said at the time. "So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up.

"It was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship, except the individuals who are participating in it.

"But right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age," the singer added.

"We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do, and so, don't make it some drama story if next week we're hanging out, getting pizza.

"We've been friends for 10 years and we're going to continue to be friends, so just don't make it something that it is not," Miley concluded.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson share racy selfie

You can check out all of Alli's comments about Miley on I'm a Celeb which continues tonight on Channel 10 at 7.30pm

Originally published as Cody's sister spills on Miley relationship