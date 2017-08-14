Coen appears on The Project, raises donor awareness

COEN Ashton's struggle with cystic fibrosis and organ donation was broadcast to hundreds of thousands of Australians on Friday night.

The 20-year-old double-lung transplant recipient appeared on The Project alongside his mother Dawn to talk about his latest battle to find a kidney donor.

Last month Dawn told the Chronicle either her or her husband would need to donate a kidney to their son. The alternative is Coen will have to wait between two and five years on the donor list. Time he doesn't have.

The segment highlighted the long waiting lists for those needing organ donations and Coen's achievements since his initial transplant in 2012.

Initially suffering from cystic fibrosis, Coen was praised by the show's hosts for his strong character and positivity.

At the time of print, Coen's interview on The Project's Facebook page had more than 85,000 views.