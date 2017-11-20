Coen's dad gets tattoo to honour son's memory

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

IT'S a tattoo that will forever remind him of his beloved son.

Mark Ashton, father of organ donation advocate and double lung transplant recipient Coen Ashton, got a tattoo Coen himself had been considering getting down.

Posting to Coen's Facebook page, his mum Dawn said the family had found a text message on Coen's phone to his tattooist.

"It said he wanted to book in for the tattoo they had planned on his left shoulder blade, but had to wait until he was over the drug reaction he was having affecting his skin," Dawn said.

The tattoo shows an intricate illustration of a map of the world.

Mark took the booking and got the tattoo as Coen had planned it, along with his name and the dates of his birth and death.

Dawn said Mark didn't like tattoos, but did it for Coen.

The 20-year-old died last month after a life-long battle with cystic fibrosis.

He had spent years raising awareness for organ donation, including riding a jet ski along the length of the Murray River before receiving his lung transplant in 2012.

Coen enjoyed a few years of good health after the transplant, but medication and type 1 diabetes started taking its toll on his kidneys and he was forced to go on dialysis while he waited for a kidney transplant.

Sadly he never become well enough to undergo the surgery and he died on October 18.