Coffee from Tiaro espresso bar dubbed best on the Bruce Hwy

TIARO SUCCESS: Retro Espresso owner Vincent Rovere. The espresso bar was dubbed for the "best coffee on the Bruce Hwy" in a national magazine. Annie Perets
Annie Perets
by

COFFEE served at a Tiaro espresso cafe has been dubbed the best on the Bruce Hwy in a Qantas in-flight magazine.

That's taking out the competition across 1652km of road... and making it into the seat pockets of planes across the country.

Located on the corner of Mayne St, owner Vincent Rovere transformed the 130-year-old building into the vintage-style shop in early 2015.

Since then, Mr Rovere has helped put Tiaro on the map with locals and tourists making it a regular coffee stop.

"We have some people that come every day, and others that stop by once a year on their travels," Mr Rovere said.

"I wanted to create a place with a really positive atmosphere."

Just like the name suggests, the inside and outside is decorated in retro theme.

Vintage number plates, oil drum furniture, and old-style telephones are among the items up for sale.

"After driving for many hours, people lighten up after having a look around and seeing items from their past," he said.

"A lot will say things like 'I remember that.'"

Mr Rovere's secret to a thriving business is focusing strictly on coffee and designing his own blend.

The magazine which featured the cafe was available to travellers throughout winter.

"One of the magazine's journalists would regularly pop in when she drove by,and said we had the best coffee on the Bruce Hwy," he said.

"She said she would write an article on us and then she did."

Mr Rovere, a former marketing professional, previously led a busy corporate life in Sydney and in 2004 ventured into the hospitality industry.

"I grew up in Maryborough and being from an Italian family, was always around the coffee culture," he said.

"Now, we have started selling our coffee blend to Melbourne."

Mr Rovere previously owned Toast Espresso Bar in Maryborough.

In the future, he plans to open a major coffee stop in Bauple.

Topics:  fcbusiness fraser coast tiaro

Fraser Coast Chronicle
The phone calls and messages started coming in the hours following the loss of their beloved son, brother, partner and father.

