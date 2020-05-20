Coffee guru’s business diversity advice

COFFEE CONNECTIONS managing director Greg Lagstrom says the reason his business has stayed stable during the coronavirus crisis is its diversity.

The backbone of the business is training baristas, distributing coffee products and operating espresso bars.

Coffee Connection distributes coffee across Queensland, from Mooloolaba to Emerald.

Since the virus crisis started, it has experienced the ups and downs of pandemic business.

Mr Lagstrom said the business supported many people in different areas and if one area was closed, other areas were open, with something “always covering the cost”.

He said staying in one specific coffee speciality would get the business into trading difficulty as there would be nothing to mitigate the loss.

Mr Lagstrom’s advice for diversifying business was to plan for conditions, and think outside the box but should not lose the focus of their business.

He said after the pandemic, he planned to expand Coffee Connections into Maryborough by opening more espresso bars.

Mr Lagstrom also wants to open a barista training school in Maryborough.

He explain his goals by saying he didn’t want to limit his business to just Hervey Bay.

He also wanted to expand coffee distribution along the Queensland Coast and further inland into small communities.

He said Coffee Connections would continue to work with others to keep going through the coronavirus crisis.