Coin collection honours heroes

COIN COLLECTOR: Three-year-old Esme Moeller, of New Farm, takes a shine to the Legends of the Anzacs: Medals of Honour collection.

AN EXCLUSIVE one-off collection featuring four "copper" 25 cent coins is set to be released in Australia - and you're first in line.

The legal tender coins are the first copper-plated steel versions ever made by the Royal Australian Mint and will showcase designs replicating some of the nation's highest military service medals. Set for release leading into Anzac Day commemorations, the coins will form part of the limited edition Legends of the Anzacs: Medals of Honour collection.

The collection is a joint initiative between News Corp Australia - publisher of this news site and The Sunday Mail (Or Sunday Telegraph for NSW) - the Mint, Legacy and Westpac.

The four 25c pieces - featuring the Victoria Cross, George Cross, Distinguished Flying Cross and Medal for Gallantry - will be available along with 10 silver 20c coins.

The Victoria Cross coin's backing card features both Australia's first and most recent VC recipients, Albert Jacka and Cameron Baird.

"History tells us that Albert Jacka is probably one of our greatest ever fighters in World War I and he's always stood alone and never appears in photographs with anyone else," Doug Baird, whose son was awarded the top military decoration posthumously in 2013, said.

"The fact that Cameron is shown with him puts him as a modern soldier on equal terms with Jacka.

"It's a wonderful collection featuring an array of people honoured over a long period of time, and it's a great reward for those both living and those that have now passed."

Royal Australian Mint CEO Ross MacDiarmid said the copper colouring for the coins was chosen to symbolise the service medals they feature, and believed the set would create interest among coin enthusiasts and war history buffs alike.

The series of 14 coins in the Legends of the Anzacs: Medals of Honour collection will be offered over two weeks. Start your collection with a free 25c Victoria Cross coin and collector case with The Sunday Mail (or Sunday Tele) on April 9. There are 13 other coins to collect for $3 each when you buy your local paper and Sunday papers. Details HERE.