Coin flip to decide direction of Cannon Ball Run

A FLIP of a coin will decide Travis Hutchison's fate when he slides behind the wheel of his number 7 VE Commodore on Saturday night.

More accurately, a flip of the coin decides the direction the 22 starters in the Street Stocks Cannon Ball Run will roar around Maryborough Speedway.

Despite being competent rounding corners in both directions, Hutchison hopes the flip favours his lucky anti-clockwise direction.

The Maryborough driver will attempt to back up his strong performance in the recent Australian Championships in Mildura where he placed 13th out of 133 cars.

"We are definitely going to try and take a win for one of the biggest nights of the year at our home track," he said.

"I will have some family, friends and sponsors there watching and cheering us on.

One of the many well-travelled speedway faithful, Amanda and former QLD title holder Travis Hutchison and family from Maryborough take a break after preparing Travis' car. Tony Scriven/Art of Speed

"My game plan is to stay out of trouble and try and finish in the top three for the three heats and into the final."

Two years ago, Hutchison won the Queensland title.

It was a feat he looked set to back up last year before his car broke down.

Motivated to perform another victory lap with the chequered flag hanging out the side window on the night, the former state champion said the home race was far from an easy win.

"I think I try harder to beat the people I know when I'm racing at home," he said with a laugh.

"I would love to try and get that trophy back I suppose.

"The trophy has shields with past winners' names and I would love to have my name on it again."

Hutchison said he looked forward to the competition Kingaroy's Nathan Barbeler and Toowoomba's Robert Trapp would bring on the weekend.

"It's something different, that feeling when you hit the race track," he said.

"I don't think you would understand until you experience it, the massive adrenaline hit.

"I wouldn't do it if I didn't love the sport. Touch wood I haven't had any bad smashes for a long time."

Hutchinson has a family legacy of racing. The veteran has been pressing his foot to the accelerator competitively for more than two decades, following in the footsteps of his father who races street sedans.

It was only last weekend, Hutchison's 10-year-old son took to the track for the first time in the junior sedans at Bundaberg.

"He came away with no damage so I'm happy about that," he said.