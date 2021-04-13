COLD CHANGE: Cool air chills the Fraser Coast

It’s not winter yet but the Fraser Coast has experienced some of the region’s lowest April temperatures in the last few days, with more cool weather on the way.

BOM meteorologist Pieter Claassen said a dry, cool ridge of air was being pushed north from the southern states into Queensland causing the cool change.

“With this dry air it allows the temperature to cool down more overnight. If there is moisture in the air, it acts like a blanket and temperatures warm up, if there is no moisture it allows the heat to radiate out,” he said.

Mr Claassen said in the past days, temperatures have been three to five degrees cooler than the April average.

“It has been a cooler change than what we usually see in April … we can expect temperatures in the mid teens around the coast in the next few days,” he said.

“Some places in the Wide Bay-Burnett saw their coldest April temperatures in the past ten years yesterday morning.”



The monthly average is 18 degrees with minimum temperature over the next three days set to stay around 17 degrees.

Mr Claassen said the Fraser Coast would likely experience a rise in temperatures later in the week as well as expecting another cool period over the weekend.