Cold Chisel take top spot after two decades

Cold Chisel get an ARIA No.1 award for Blood Moon, their first in 21 years. Picture: Supplied

Evergreen rockers Cold Chisel have finally shaken off the runners up curse to claim their first No. 1 record in 21 years with the acclaimed Blood Moon album.

The band had a run of No. 2 debuts with The Best Of Cold Chisel: All For You (2011), No Plans (2012) and The Perfect Crime (2015) since their last charttopper, the 1998 comeback album Last Wave of Summer.

"We are really excited by Blood Moon hitting # 1 on the ARIA chart - an incredible 21 years after our last one," said frontman Jimmy Barnes.

"We never take anything for granted, so huge thanks to our loyal army of fans who have helped make this happen. We love Blood Moon - it's our best collection of songs since the '80s."

Their first ever No. 1 album was 38 years ago in 1981 with their double live collection Swingshift.

Blood Moon's rise to the top comes six months after Barnes reached the chart summit with his solo album My Criminal Record.

It's the second time in his career when Chisel and Barnes both had albums hit the top in the same year.

The last time was back in 1984 with his very first solo album Bodyswerve, which came out just five months after the Chisel record Twentieth Century.

Cold Chisel, formed in Adelaide in 1973 as an Australian pub rock band. Picture: Daniel Boud

On the ARIA singles charts, Tones and I maintained her historic run at No. 1 with Dance Monkey which has now spent an unprecedented 20 weeks at the top.

The song, which has generated more than one billion streams, also busted a chart record in the UK this week.

Dance Monkey celebrated 11 weeks at No. 1 on the UK charts, setting a new record for the longest run at the top by a female artist which was previously held by Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You and Rihanna's Umbrella.

Chisel kick off their Blood Moon tour, which may be their last big national run, on New Year's Eve in Fremantle.

