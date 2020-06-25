Cold snap chills the Fraser Coast
THE Fraser Coast has experienced a cold snap with temperatures in the single digits.
In Hervey Bay the minimum temperature for Wednesday was 4.9 degrees, with the minimum temperature in Maryborough being 3.8 degrees.
Meteorologist Peter Markworth said the wintry weather was caused by cold, dry air moving up from the South East, blanketing Queensland in chilly conditions.
He said residents should expect the cold temperatures to remain for the next few days and
cold snaps was not unusual, occurring more frequently during Winter.
Mr Markworth said residents could expect slightly warmer weather on the weekend however temperatures are not expected to leave the low twenties.
There is also a 50 per cent chance of rain for Saturday and Sunday.