Cold snap chills the Fraser Coast

Cold weather hits the Fraser Coast – the Couse family, Leticia, Paxton, 4, David and Hudson, 2, from Moranbah were all rugged up and warming up with coffee and hot chocolate on the Esplanade at Scarness while in town visiting grandparents. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE Fraser Coast has experienced a cold snap with temperatures in the single digits.

In Hervey Bay the minimum temperature for Wednesday was 4.9 degrees, with the minimum temperature in Maryborough being 3.8 degrees.

Meteorologist Peter Markworth said the wintry weather was caused by cold, dry air moving up from the South East, blanketing Queensland in chilly conditions.

He said residents should expect the cold temperatures to remain for the next few days and

cold snaps was not unusual, occurring more frequently during Winter.

Mr Markworth said residents could expect slightly warmer weather on the weekend however temperatures are not expected to leave the low twenties.

There is also a 50 per cent chance of rain for Saturday and Sunday.