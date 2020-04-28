COLD SNAP: Temperatures to drop across Coast

After a day of home schooling, Blake, 7, Zac, 9, and Ellie, 11, Stewart get some exercise on Torquay Beach - however a cold change moving in later in the week could spell the end of beach weather.Photo: Alistair Brightman

AFTER a warm autumn, a cold snap is coming to the Fraser Coast.

“There will be a cold front pushing through on Thursday, – it will be windy with substantially cooler, drier air,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said.

The cold air is coming up from New South Wales.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly from Thursday, with current lows of 18 to 19 expected to fall to about 10 degrees in Maryborough and about 14 to 12 degrees in Hervey Bay in coming days.

Mr Kennedy said the temperatures would likely bring the coldest days of the year so far on the Fraser Coast – the coldest it had been in the region since November 11 last year.

“There is a very strong cold air mass moving over southern Australia,” he said.

He said in addition to strong winds, the air would be quite dry.

With maximums upwards of the mid-20s throughout autumn so far, there has been no need for winter woollies so far.

Mr Kennedy said the region’s maximum temperatures had been about 1.3 degrees above average for April.

Rainfall across the region has been well below average this month.

In Hervey Bay 14mm of rain has fallen compared to an average of 69mm.

In Maryborough, 16mm for rain has fallen compared to an average of 87mm.

Mr Kennedy said the next few days could bring some light showers on the region.

“It will be a few millimetres, nothing too substantial,” he said.