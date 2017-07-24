Coldest July day and what's ahead for Fraser Coast

Maryborough's sugarcane crush to be later and smaller

It felt like 3.6 degrees last night!

Winter species should follow cold weather into the bay

Meet the travel nurses who are living the dream

FRIDAY'S minimum dropped to the coldest temperature for July so far and with only a week left it could stay that way.

It was a chilly 2.2 degrees in Hervey Bay and an even colder 1.3 degrees in Maryborough on Friday.

It didn't take long to warm up with maximums reaching a 23 degrees in the Heritage City and 22.5 degrees in the Bay.

According to weatherzone.com.au temps dropped to 6.4 degrees just before 7am on Monday and it was a slightly cooler 4.1 degrees in Maryborough.

We can expect minimums to creep up between six to nine degrees in Maryborough and eight to 11 degrees in Hervey Bay.

The weekend is forecast to be the warmest days of the week.

Maximums are expected to climb to 25 degrees by the weekend.