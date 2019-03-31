Coldest day of the year so far not quite making us shiver

COOLING OFF: Lila, Theo and Sonny Newton had fun at Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre yesterday despite the cool change.

IT MAY have been the coldest day of the year so far, but no one on the Fraser Coast is getting out the winter woolies yet.

The drop in temperatures on Sunday followed a rainy Saturday in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

In the Heritage City, temperatures reached a low of 16.8 degrees - the lowest temperature recorded since Boxing Day.

In Hervey Bay, temperatures fell to 17.7 degrees on Sunday - the coldest day since November 25 last year when temperatures dropped to 14.3 degrees. In Hervey Bay over a period of 48 hours more than 43mm of rain fell, while in Maryborough about 37mm was recorded.

Lauren Murphy, a forecaster for the Bureau of Meteorology, said temperatures would remain cooler than they have been for at least the next few days.

"It will be cooler than we have been experiencing. We've had an air mass change in the wake of a trough that moved through overnight," she said.

"We're looking at minimum temperatures in the mid to high teens."

While the temperatures yesterday were below average for March, with a new month beginning today temperatures were above average for April.