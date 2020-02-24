Coleman to lead M’Boro RSL

THE Maryborough RSL Sub-branch is under the watch of a new president after its AGM yesterday.

Paul Coleman was elected to lead the sub-branch at a meeting that saw ex-servicemen and women as well as ordinary club members pack into the Lennox St venue.

Mr Coleman and outgoing sub-branch president George Mellick were the only people who contested the top post.

Mr Mellick is due in court in March charged with ­assaulting a veteran at Remembrance Day.

He has not yet comm­ented on the allegations.

Yesterday’s proceedings got off to a slow start.

The number of people who needed to register their attendance caused a bottleneck at the door.

Concerns over who could participate in the vote were also heard from the floor.

Club Secretary Ebony Blackwood said that all those who were present could take part.

Wide Bay Burnett District RSL president Trevor Williamson ran the election after the positions up for grabs were declared vacant.

Mr Williamson said the board would comprise 10 people, including the president, three members whose terms had not yet come to an end and the club secretary.

This meant members could choose the names of five people on the list.

But a typing error on the ballot asked voters to select six names.

“This must be the most confusing election I have chaired,” Mr Williamson said.

Board members whose terms did not end included vice president Robert Anderton, treasurer Michael Thompson, Ashley Eversden and Ms Blackwood.

Tom Dunn, Tony Bates, David Abbs, Glenda Pitman and Aaron Weinheimer were the five additions to the board.

Craig Lenihan will continue as club general manager.

This is despite pleading guilty to faking his military credentials last week.

The RSL said previously his service history had no bearing on his job.

Mr Lenihan has been on stress leave since November.