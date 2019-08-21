Colemans make return to Hervey Bay to open new restaurant

HOOKED ON HERVEY BAY: Amie and Shorts Coleman are gutting the former Viva Italia restaurant before re-opening a seafood restaurant. They have taken to social media to ask followers for help to name the business.

Jodie Callcott

THE family which once ran Hervey Bay's top seafood restaurant is back for round two.

Former Pier restaurant owners Steve and Shorts Coleman have snapped up the nearby seafront spot vacated by Viva Italia and will soon be serving up their famed platters and other seafood specials.

The Coast has been missing a dedicated seafood restaurant since the Pier closed last year. It had changed management several times since Steve, who also previously ran for mayor, sold.

Now, the family is back and three days into renovating, putting in a new dining and cocktail area, bar and commercial kitchen.

The Colemans, their daughter Amie and her partner Campbell Crossley have clear vision for their restaurant, but they are calling on the community to give it a name.

They have taken to social media to ask for inspiration and will give the winner a $250 credit card. In 24 hours, there were more than 400 suggestions including the Dapper Snapper and Pier to Plate.

"The idea of multiple brains working on this is for us is to get totally out-of-the-square ideas," Mr Coleman said. "Some of the ideas can't be used because they're current businesses already... but there are some that we would never have thought of. And some are quite comical as well," he said with a laugh.

The restaurant should be open in about seven weeks. They plan to use local suppliers for fresh produce for the a la carte menu.

"With the Esplanade, the ocean and the view, I'm sure the location is spot on for a seafood restaurant," Mr Coleman said, adding he hoped to employ "good quality" staff.

"Any business is only as good as the staff you employ."

To have your say on the name of the restaurant, visit Name the Restaurant Competition on Facebook.